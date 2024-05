ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has appointed Firefly Brand Management as its U.S. licensing agency to manage a selection of scripted and classic brands, including Orphan Black, Orphan Black: Echoes and Danger Mouse.

Further to Orphan Black, Orphan Black: Echoes and Danger Mouse, the initial Boat Rocker properties that Firefly will be representing in the U.S. include Beacon 23, Big Comfy Couch, Rainbow and Count Duckula. The list of IP will expand over the coming months as Boat Rocker mines its back catalog and as new IP gets greenlit.

Kate Schlomann, executive VP, head of content marketing, brand partnerships and communications at Boat Rocker, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Firefly and know our properties are going to be in the best hands. With great connections across licensing and retail, they have built up an excellent business with both well-known brands and also in developing niche IP. Also, importantly, we share like-minded views on brand management, and Firefly is as enthusiastic about our titles as we are, so it’s a dream match.”

Cynthia Modders, Firefly’s founder, said: “We are very excited to be working with Boat Rocker. They have an extraordinarily wide range of entertainment properties that lend themselves to multiple categories, and we are excited to have the opportunity to represent them.”