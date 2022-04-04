Boat Rocker Bolsters Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker is growing its Rights operation with the promotion of Natalie Vinet and the hiring of Erik Pack to a full-time position.

Vinet is being promoted to the role of senior VP of global distribution at Boat Rocker. She will continue to oversee the day-to-day sales strategy for Boat Rocker’s catalog of unscripted programming globally while adding new sales initiatives in scripted content for various territories.

Pack will become a full-time member of the Boat Rocker Studios, Rights team, as senior VP of global sales and co-production. He will lead the day-to-day international sales strategy for Boat Rocker’s new venture into premium scripted and documentary content, across the U.K. and EMEA, as well as sourcing new scripted content opportunities in the regions for co-production and acquisitions. Pack had previously assisted Boat Rocker in a part-time capacity as a scripted sales and international co-production consultant, following the company’s acquisition of Platform One Media in 2019.

Vinet and Pack will continue to report to Jon Rutherford, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Rights.

“This is an exciting time for Boat Rocker, as we expand our Rights operation of distributing award-winning unscripted and kids and family programming to include a wealth of new premium scripted dramas and comedies, and documentary features,” said Rutherford. “Natalie and Erik are seasoned distribution executives, with strong client relationships, and I’m pleased to expand both roles and continue Boat Rocker’s growth as a leading supplier of premium global content.”