Monday, April 4, 2022
Getting Ready for MIPTV?

World Screen 1 day ago Top Stories


Get ready for MIPTV’s official opening on Monday by perusing our digital editions and updating the World Screen app, delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources.

The World Screen app, available for iOS or Android, features listings for hundreds of shows, screening rooms, our digital editions and our Twitter feed, delivering constant updates on the latest news coming out of the market.

Visit WorldScreenings.com’s dedicated event room for MIPTV to discover new content available at the market. There are also event rooms for formats, drama, factual and children’s programming.











