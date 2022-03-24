April/MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital edition of World Screen—featuring interviews with Jamie Dornan, Julian Fellowes, RTL Group’s Thomas Rabe, HBO Max’s Johannes Larcher and Sky Studios’ Cécile Frot-Coutaz and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Drama, TV Kids, TV Real, TV Formats, TV Listings and the World Screen Guide.

World Screen

Chasing Scale: Leading production and distribution groups weigh in about the arms race for the best IP. Plus, interviews with Jamie Dornan, Julian Fellowes, RTL Group’s Thomas Rabe, HBO Max’s Johannes Larcher and Sky Studios’ Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

TV Drama

Crime Drama; Book Adaptations. Plus, an interview with Joanne Froggatt.

TV Kids

Diversity & Inclusion; STEM- & STEAM-Based Shows. Plus, interviews with Kristen Bell, DreamWorks Animation’s Peter Gal, Aardman’s Nick Park and Mattel’s Fred Soulie, as well as a special report on KiKA at 25.

TV Real

Wildlife Docs. Plus, an interview with Uplands Television’s David Olusoga.

TV Formats

Game Shows. Plus, an interview with Fremantle’s Rob Clark.

TV Listings

Program listings for 80-plus distributors, including links to trailers.

World Screen Guide

Profiles of leading distributors.