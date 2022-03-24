Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment Pacts with BET Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

BET has secured an overall deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment for BET Studios.

Henson is an Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director and producer. She launched her production company, TPH Entertainment, in fall 2020 with producing partner Christine Conley.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Taraji and TPH Entertainment to BET Studios’ growing portfolio of top Black creators and industry leaders,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Taraji is immensely important to both the industry and our community. As such, she will contribute her profound insights and expertise to amplify BET Studios’ diverse array of content offerings. While Taraji continues to excite, inspire and dismantle barriers as an award-winning actress, the creation of TPH Entertainment as a vehicle to champion underrepresented storytellers whose voices are integral to the media and social landscapes is in perfect alignment with our mission for BET Studios. Taraji is a valued member of the BET family, and we look forward to our collaboration reaching new heights.”

Henson commented, “BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career. BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”