Paramount Launches E-Commerce Platform

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global has debuted its first global direct-to-consumer e-commerce website, Paramount Shop, with a range of product offerings across brands.

The platform features more than 50,000 unique products from various Paramount brands, including Nickelodeon, and based on programming such as Baby Shark, Blue’s Clues, PAW Patrol and many more. Items available for purchase span the categories of apparel, accessories, collectibles, costumes, home, party goods, publishing and toys.

Paramount brands BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Showtime are also among those represented on the new e-shop. Themed items draw from titles such as Beavis and Butt-Head, Billions, Clueless, Coming to America, CSI, Daria, Dexter, Drunk History, iCarly, Jersey Shore, Mean Girls, Scream, Soul Train, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, Star Trek, Survivor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Godfather, Top Gun, Twin Peaks, Wolf Pack, Workaholics, Yellowjackets, Yellowstone and many more.

The site is able to ship worldwide, but there will be localized experiences in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Germany, with plans to expand over the course of the year.

“Paramount Shop plays a key role in Paramount’s multi-platform ecosystem as a new touchpoint for consumers to discover products reflecting the company’s popular content and culture-defining brands,” said Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences at Paramount. “It is so exciting to have a site that provides a seamless and engaging consumer experience that allows fans to shop across our portfolio of brands.”