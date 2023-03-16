Paramount+ to Offer Mobile-Only Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT

The Paramount+ streaming service is to launch the “Basic Plan” in Latin America, its first-ever mobile-only streaming subscription offer.

Launching April 18 in Brazil and Mexico, the plan will enable subscribers to stream the service on one mobile device or tablet at a time without ads.

Paramount+ brings together exclusive originals, films and series across every genre from Paramount’s brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. In Latin America, the service also offers live sports content in select markets, including the English Premier League in Mexico and Central America, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil, which will also be available to stream through the mobile-only price tier.

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager for Paramount+, said: “This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+. With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries.”