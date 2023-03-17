Banijay Posts 2022 Revenue Gains

Friday, March 17, 2023
Mansha Daswani 4 hours ago Top Stories


Banijay saw its 2022 revenues rise by 16.5 percent to €3.2 billion ($3.4 billion), parent company FL Entertainment reported today.

Production revenues were €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion), a 17.7 percent increase, with the company launching 216 non-scripted shows last year and 60-plus scripted productions. Distribution revenues rose 16.9 percent to €387.7 million ($411.9 million). Streaming revenues across the group were up 61 percent year-on-year.

FL Entertainment’s total revenues were €4.05 billion ($4.3 billion), a 15.7 percent increase. Adjusted EBITDA was up 10 percent to €670.2 million ($712 million) at the company.

François Riahi, CEO of FL Entertainment, commented: “In content production and distribution, strong profitable growth is linked both to new shows, including scripted hits Marie-Antoinette and SAS Rogue Heroes, and the continued evolution of our unscripted superbrand offering built on powerful IP such as Masterchef, Big Brother and Survivor, which are relaunching in key markets and entering new territories. This production, as well as our successful execution of 15 bolt-on acquisitions in ten territories, have driven a 30 percent increase of our overall content catalog, cementing our position as the number one global independent content producer. We are perfectly positioned in this business to capture market consolidation opportunities going
