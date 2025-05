ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting its Capital Markets Day today, Banijay laid out its growth roadmap as it works toward reaching its target of €7 billion in revenues by 2028, including an eye on “transformative” M&A.

The company reported Q1 revenues of €1.1 billion, with content and production revenues rising by almost 3 percent to €704 million. Adjusted net income in the period rose by 10.5 percent to €81 million.

Further expansion in streaming and social, driving gains in live experiences and gaming and continued M&A are all on the agenda for the company.

“Founded in 2008 with the ambition to create powerful emotions for global audiences, Banijay has grown into a global entertainment leader, with revenues multiplied by 24x and now approaching €5 billion,” said Stéphane Courbit, founder and chairman of Banijay Group. “This success is rooted in our clear strategic vision and the continuous expansion and diversification of our offering, spanning scripted and non-scripted content, production for linear broadcasters, streamers and digital platforms, live experiences for brands and major events, and sports entertainment through sports betting, sport documentaries and ceremonies. Entertainment is the common DNA that connects all our activities. Regardless of format, platform or audience, our purpose remains the same: to produce and deliver emotional experiences at scale.”

Courbit continued, “Looking ahead, we are entering a new phase in Banijay’s journey—one defined by innovation and scale. With iconic IP, technological edge, a vast content catalogue, proven M&A execution, and disciplined financial management, we are uniquely positioned to meet the world’s growing demand for premium content and live experiences. ”

François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group, added: “Banijay Group has entered a new phase of accelerated growth, underpinned by strong growth prospects, clear strategic roadmap and strong execution capabilities. We intend to scale further by aligning with major industry shifts—from increased digitalization to the surging global appetite for premium, sports and immersive content. This will be supported by both transformative acquisitions and targeted bolt-ons, expanding our presence in high-growth segments and new geographies. We are raising our mid-term organic guidance, supported by the strength of our platform, proprietary assets, and track record of market outperformance. Backed by financial discipline and a strong entrepreneurial culture, Banijay is ideally positioned to shape the future of global entertainment and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”