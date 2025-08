ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Group’s revenues in the first half of the year rose by 6.1 percent to €2.2 billion, with adjusted net income rising by 8.1 percent to €206 million.

Content production and distribution and live experiences revenues in the period were up 3 percent to €1.4 billion, while online sports betting and gaming revenues rose by 12.3 percent to €785 million.

“We once again delivered excellent performance in the first half of 2025, with over 15 percent earnings growth and a significant contribution from all activities,” said François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group. “We are on track to deliver our 2025 guidance and have started our new three-year strategic plan period on the right foot as we strive to build an unrivaled content powerhouse in the entertainment industry.”