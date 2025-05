ADVERTISEMENT

Charter Communications has reached a deal to acquire Cox Communications for $34.5 billion, bringing together two of the biggest pay-TV operators in the U.S.

“We’re honored that the Cox family has entrusted us with its impressive legacy and are excited by the opportunity to benefit from the terrific operating history and community leadership of Cox,” said Chris Winfrey, president and CEO of Charter. “Cox and Charter have been innovators in connectivity and entertainment services—with decades of work and hundreds of billions of dollars invested to build, upgrade and expand our complementary regional networks to provide high-quality internet, video, voice and mobile services. This combination will augment our ability to innovate and provide high-quality, competitively priced products, delivered with outstanding customer service, to millions of homes and businesses. We will continue to deliver high-value products that save American families money, and we’ll onshore jobs from overseas to create new, good-paying careers for U.S. employees that come with great benefits, career training and advancement, and retirement and ownership opportunities.”

“Our family has always believed that investing for the long-term and staying committed to the best interests of our customers, employees and communities is the best recipe for success,” said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. “In Charter, we’ve found the right partner at the right time and in the right position to take this commitment to a higher level than ever before, delivering an incredible outcome for our customers, employees, suppliers and the local communities we serve.”

Within a year after the closing, the combined company will change its name to Cox Communications, with Spectrum as the consumer-facing brand within the communities Cox serves.