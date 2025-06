ADVERTISEMENT

Eight linear networks from The Walt Disney Company are returning to the Spectrum TV lineup as part of an expanded deal with Charter Communications that also includes the ad tier on Hulu.

Hulu’s ad-supported package will be made available to all Spectrum TV Select customers at no additional cost. Plus, eight Disney-owned linear networks—Disney Jr., Disney XD, Freeform, FXX, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV—are returning to the platform. Charter also will make Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, Disney bundles and the forthcoming ESPN streaming service available for purchase. TV Select customers will also be given the opportunity to upgrade to the ad-free tiers of the included streaming services.

“We began this journey to transform the video proposition for consumers with Disney, so it is befitting that this new agreement and the doubling down on our strategy continues with them,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter. “This extension is a true testament to our mutual confidence in this innovative model—which already is showing improvement in subscriber churn—and our commitment to work creatively together to achieve win-win outcomes for both of us and most importantly for our customers, all achieved mid-cycle and absent from any of the typical pressures from expiring agreements.”

“With the addition of Hulu and the return of our full portfolio of channels, we’re pleased to expand and extend our agreement with Charter—delivering the most robust and valuable combination of linear and streaming entertainment for years to come,” said Sean Breen, executive VP of Disney Platform Distribution. “This agreement reflects our continued focus on leaning into the strength of Disney’s best-in-class programming across every genre and platform—and our shared commitment with Charter to building innovative, consumer-focused distribution models that drive value across the board.”