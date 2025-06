ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Prime Video subscribers can now access a streaming bundle delivering STARZ and Hallmark+ for $13.99 a month.

Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks, said, “The new STARZ bundle with Hallmark+ brings together two brands that have forged a strong connection with women, offering an expansive range of programming at a great value.”

“Our goal is to continue delivering Hallmark’s signature brand of heartwarming, joy-filled storytelling, now and always, with convenience and choice,” said Jesse Wallace, senior VP of distribution at Hallmark Media.

The monthly price reflects a savings of more than 25 percent.