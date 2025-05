ADVERTISEMENT

Deep Fusion Films has created a new technology division, with Verbl, an AI-supported dubbing tool, as the first product to launch under the banner.

Deep Fusion Technologies (DFT) will boost the company’s efforts to deliver tools that enable creators to reshape how content is developed, produced and distributed. Verbl is an AI-supported transcription, translation and dubbing service designed to make localisation faster, more cost-effective and more accessible.

The company has hired Emmanuel Obi-Akwari as UI/UX developer and AI and media innovation lead, reporting to Deep Fusion Film’s head of creative AI, Christian Darkin.

Benjamin Field, co-founder and director at Deep Fusion Films, said, “Welcoming Obi to the team at such a pivotal moment makes him ideally placed to help shape the next generation of creative tools. His talent and energy are already shaping the way we think about the future of storytelling tools and celebrate the creative outcomes of cross-fertilising knowledge and skills. With the launch of Verbl, we’re proving that AI can drive opportunity, not redundancy. This isn’t about replacing people—it’s about building better workflows, supporting the creative economy and creating skilled jobs in the process.”

Deep Fusion Technologies says it will operate under a “creative first” ethos, focusing on software that supports artists. “Where existing tools do not fulfil creative demands, DFT will build bespoke solutions, designed not to replace human creativity, but to unlock it,” the company says.

Founded by Field with Jamie Anderson, the company used deepfake technology in the doc Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted and made Virtually Parkinson, a podcast hosted by an AI replica of Sir Michael Parkinson.