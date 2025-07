ADVERTISEMENT

Deep Fusion Films has inked a strategic management partnership with ARC Partners, which provides advisory services to studios, branded entertainment firms and talent in the U.S. and the U.K.

Deep Fusion Films, founded in October 2023 by Jamie Anderson and Benjamin Field in Cardiff, made In Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted, Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters, Hunt: We Need to Talk About James and Virtually Parkinson, a podcast hosted by an AI replica of the famed broadcaster.

ARC Partners, led by Collin Reno in New York and Ivo Fischer in Los Angeles, will work with Deep Fusion to expand the production company’s relationships with U.S. buyers and the reach of its expertise in AI policy, ethics and legislation.

Reno, founder and partner at ARC Partners, said: “Deep Fusion’s unique approach—where cutting-edge technology meets compelling storytelling, underpinned by a strong ethical commitment—really stood out to us. Their blend of creativity and innovation aligns perfectly with our expertise in guiding clients through change and building strategic partnerships. Together, we’re focused on supporting Deep Fusion’s ambitious initiatives, unlocking new opportunities and thoughtfully shaping the future of content in an evolving media landscape.”

Field, co-founder and CEO of Deep Fusion, added, “Deep Fusion has grown rapidly over the past few months and, as we enter this new frontier of media innovation, we need to work with people who see a different way of working within the traditional landscape—people who are not afraid to break with tradition to forge a new pathway. I’ve known Ivo for a couple of years and have huge respect for the way both he and Collin think. I’m genuinely excited to be partnering with ARC as we continue to build something meaningful at the intersection of media and responsible AI.”