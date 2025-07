ADVERTISEMENT

Mediacom Communications, the fifth-largest pay-TV platform in the U.S., has secured continued carriage of Paramount Global’s networks and will add access to the Paramount+ premium tier for eligible customers.

The multi-year agreements extend Mediacom’s carriage of CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network and adds access to Paramount+ Premium.

“We are pleased to strengthen our valued long-term partnership with Mediacom,” said Ray Hopkins, president of Paramount U.S. distribution. “With this renewed agreement, we look forward to bringing audiences greater flexibility and expanded access to the best in news, sports and entertainment from our powerhouse portfolio of popular brands.”

“As the industry continues to evolve, Mediacom is pleased to announce our multi-year renewal agreement with Paramount,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, executive VP of programming and human resources at Mediacom Communications. “This agreement allows us to offer our linear TV service along with streaming options, giving our customers more choices. Combined with Mediacom’s internet, video, phone, mobile and security, we are delighted to be the one-stop shop for today’s digital home.”