Thirtyfour Media, a collective of indie production labels across Europe, has expanded with the addition of The Oslo Company in Norway and Sputnik Media in Belgium.

The collective was founded by former Banijay Entertainment executive Joris Gijsbertse with the backing of an advisory board that includes Tanja van der Goes, CEO of All Right Media; Boudewijn Beusmans of 3Rivers; and Sarah Edwards, formerly with Sony Pictures Television. It now spans six countries.

The Oslo Company was founded in 2016 by Christian Steen and Trond Kvernstrøm and operates across multiple genres. It has made title such as Home for Christmas (Netflix), The Culinary Camp (Viaplay), The Oil Fund (NRK) and Don’t Laugh (VGTV). Sputnik Media, founded in 2001, has a slate that includes Prank Squad (VRT MAX), In Shape (VRT) and Paranormal (Streamz).

Thirtyfour Media also includes Constantin Entertainment (Germany), NewBe (Netherlands), Laud People (Denmark) and Constantin Entertainment Polska (Poland).

Gijsbertse, managing director of of Thirtyfour Media, said: “Thirtyfour Media was established to offer best-in-class support to outstanding European producers who want to maintain independence while bolstering their creative pipeline and accessing first-class support with international affairs. In onboarding The Oslo Company and Sputnik Media, we take the next step in our plan to further grow our collective, our international reach, our creative pipeline and our rights offering.”

Sputnik Media’s Rutger Beckers, managing director, and Kris Gaens, creative director, added: “As a production company today, we face a myriad of challenges, making creative collaboration and exchange fundamental to our future vision. We immediately saw the value of joining Thirtyfour, a focused network where partnership is respected and collaboration is enabled.”

At The Oslo Company, Trond Kvernstrøm, creative director, and Ida Jørgensen, head of entertainment, commented: “We’ve always aimed to make content that resonates beyond Norway. Thirtyfour offers a collaborative space where creative ideas are exchanged to the benefit of everyone, and we’re really looking forward to linking up with like-minded producers across Europe.”

Thirtyfour collective companies benefit from catalog access, centralized acquisitions, events and in-market collaboration opportunities.