Schibsted has finalized the takeover of TV4 and MTV in Finland from Telia Company.

The deal for Telia Company’s TV Media (TVM) segment, announced in February, valued the business at SEK 6.55 billion. In 2024, revenues at TV4 and MTV were SEK 8.16 billion. The business has about 887,000 subscribers.

“TV4 and MTV are trusted and independent news providers and national cornerstones for the protection of democratic values, as well as being known for their high-quality entertainment, sports and drama content,” said Siv Juvik Tveitnes, CEO of Schibsted. “In this context, Schibsted stands as an ideal long-term owner. With the backing of the Tinius Trust, Schibsted is dedicated to preserving and strengthening TV4 and MTV as reliable and independent media providers.”

The transaction unites Schibsted’s digital media brands, including Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni and Podme, with the established TV4 and MTV multiplatform services in Finland.

“Since Aftonbladet became part of Schibsted in 1996, we have been dedicated to Sweden, making this a truly historic day for us,” Juvik Tveitnes added. “As competition in the media market intensifies, building complete and nationally rooted media positions with scale and investment capacity is more important than ever to safeguard editorial independence. This acquisition marks a significant step toward forming a leading Nordic media destination with strong, independent brands.

“MTV’s strong position in the Finnish market and attractive brands fit perfectly with our ambitions to build a stronger and unified Nordic media presence, and we look forward to supporting MTV’s leading position within both news, sports, drama and entertainment into the future.”

“We are thrilled to officially join the Schibsted family,” noted Mathias Berg, CEO of TVM and TV4. “Our shared values around quality journalism, innovation and user experience make this a perfect match. Together, we will continue to inform, inspire and entertain the Nordic public—now with even more strength and ambition.”