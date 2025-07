ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Kivinen has exited Finland’s YLE to launch a new distribution and financing firm.

Norse Key Studios will work on a multi-genre slate across unscripted formats, docs, kids’ fare, scripted dramas and comedies, feature films and music and performing arts IP. The venture launches with a lineup that includes Influencer Apprentice from Podzilla Studios and content from YLE’s FVOD platform, Areena. Norse Key Studios has also established ties with DokArt for a slate of nature and wildlife docs.

Beyond taking on completed titles, Norse Key Studios will executive produce series and film projects that require international financing through presales co-production packaging.

Kivinen noted, “After 12 fantastic years at YLE, I’m incredibly excited to start this new chapter with Norse Key Studios. Our mission is to bring distinctive Nordic and international stories to a global audience, from gripping drama series and feature films, bold new formats to powerful documentaries and inspiring music and arts projects. There is so much creative energy in our region, and I look forward to collaborating with producers, broadcasters and partners worldwide to unlock new opportunities.”