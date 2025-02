ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson Entertainment has expanded its licensing agreement with ITV Studios to release special, limited-edition Blu-ray and 4K versions of classic Gerry and Sylvia Anderson titles.

This includes Space: 1999, Captain Scarlet and Thunderbirds, the latter of which commemorates its 60th anniversary this year.

A key highlight of this collaboration will be the high-definition of Thunderbirds on Blu-ray in its original 4:3 format. The special edition not only showcases Thunderbirds in high definition but also includes brand-new special features.

“This partnership marks another exciting milestone for Anderson Entertainment’s partnership with ITV Studios, as well as for the growing community of collectors and fans who love these shows as much as we do,” said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and managing director of Anderson Entertainment. “Being able to release [Thunderbirds] in its original 4:3 ratio is something we’ve worked hard to make a reality. Fans have been asking for this for years, and I’m thrilled we can finally deliver it as part of this special edition.”

Christina Lima, VP of brand licensing at ITV Studios, added, “The legacy of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson’s series is unmatched, and the demand for special, high-quality editions of these shows continues to grow. We’re delighted to extend our collaboration with Anderson Entertainment, enabling fans to enjoy these timeless classics in a way that celebrates their heritage.”