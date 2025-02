ADVERTISEMENT

CosmoBlue Media has acquired the AVOD platform YouLook.tv and will use it to house its entire AVOD and FAST business.

The deal comes following CosmoBlue’s acquisitions of Macademia, Azoomee and Da Vinci, which expanded its reach to more than 250 million homes in 100-plus territories.

YouLook.tv operates a slate of FAST channels, including YouLook Film Hits 1 & 2, YouLook Nordic, YouLook Motor, YouLook Lifestyle and YouLook Docs, and delivers an on-demand library. CosmoBlue Media will invest in rolling out free YouLook.tv apps and OTT services, plus further FAST channels, and will bring the platform to additional territories.

Aziz Bora Durmaz, CLO of CosmoBlue Media, said: “This expansion is a significant step in CosmoBlue Media’s AVOD strategy. By consolidating all AVOD and FAST services under YouLook, we are creating a unified and focused team dedicated to quality curation, enhanced reporting and smart ad placement. This positions YouLook as a leading solution in the evolving AVOD market.”