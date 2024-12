ADVERTISEMENT

Oshi no Ko (Favorite Child), a Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that debuted in November, according to The WIT.

The series, which racked up 66,000 followers after bowing on Prime Video on November 28, sees a rural doctor reborn as Aqua Hoshino, the son of his favorite pop idol, after a tragic accident. It stars former girl band idols Asuka Saito and Nagisa Saito.

The Turkish drama Sahipsizler (Six of Us) picked up 65,000 followers after its November 13 premiere on Star TV. Led by actor Hazal Subaşı (The Town Doctor, Prisoner of Love), who has 1.1 million followers of her own, it follows as six siblings who were left orphaned after the tragic death of their parents struggle to stay together and survive against relentless challenges.

Pakistan’s adaptation of Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank Pakistan, landed in the third spot on the list with 52,000 followers. In the format, budding entrepreneurs attempt to convince a panel of businessmen and women to finance their projects. The Pakistani version, from Green Media, is hosted by actor Rabab Hashim (Zid, Qarar), who counts 1 million followers.

The Kanal D drama Annem Ankara (Mother Ankara), inspired by the real-life story of a resilient mother navigating the challenges of raising her three children in 1990s Ankara, stars Bergüzar Korel (1001 Nights, Dilemma). Supported by Korel’s star power and 2.2 million followers, the Turkish series garnered 44,000 followers after debuting on November 20.

Al cielo con ella, a talk show hosted by comedian Henar Álvarez, premiered on Spain’s RTVE Play on November 24. Álvarez chats with different guests about a variety of subjects, always using her trademark humor to go beyond simple conversations. She has 753,000 followers, and the show amassed 44,000 of its own.

Bachelor Česko, a new Czech adaptation of The Bachelor, which was previously adapted in 2007, picked up 38,000 followers after beginning to air on November 12 on Voyo/TV Nova. Hosted by Zorka Hejdová (357,000 followers), the series features an eligible bachelor looking for love among a group of women.

The Korean talent competition Time Turner, live-streamed on TikTok, scored 37,000 followers, aided by the popularity of its two hosts/captains, influencer Ddo Muk (aka Ji Gamin) and actor and former idol Hyun Bin. The live show seeks to reveal a new generation of global female artists, and it features a fan voting system, with no judges involved. The scores are calculated by a combination of prelive and live votes.

Another competition, HELL Boxing Kings, landed in eighth on the list with 24,000 followers. The boxing competition, which bowed on RTL/Voyo in Hungary and on YouTube elsewhere, spans ten countries in a search for champions across four weight classes among professional athletes and celebrities. The winners receive a $100,000 cash prize and become the faces of the energy drink brand HELL ENERGY. It is hosted by boxing legend and world champion Roy Jones Jr., who has 975,000 followers on Instagram.

Paramount+’s Landman, a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, made its debut on November 17 and garnered 21,000 followers. Based on the non-scripted podcast Boomtown, the series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and tells a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Its cast includes Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, Goliath, Fargo), Demi Moore (Ghost, Charlie’s Angels, The Substance) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, The Morning Show, Baby Driver).

Rounding out the November Wit List, Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series amassed 14,000 followers after dropping all episodes on November 21. Based on the 1999 movie of the same name, the show follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. It stars emerging talent Sarah Catherine Hook, who 252,000 followers, as well as actor Sean Patrick Thomas (85,000 followers), who starred in the 1999 movie.

