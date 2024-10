ADVERTISEMENT

The La 1 late-night show La Revuelta (The Revolt) picked up the most followers on Instagram out of all the new shows that debuted in September, according to The WIT.

Hosted by comedian David Broncano, who has 577,000 followers of his own, the show takes place before a live studio audience. It serves as a new version of La resistencia, which previously aired on Movistar Plus+. The former show’s Instagram had 3 million followers, helping the new show to rack up 414,000 after its September 9 debut.

With 299,000 followers, the Turkish romantic drama Bir Gece Masalı (The Nightfall) landed in the second spot on the list. It tells the impossible love story of a police officer who is determined to avenge his father’s death and a Yörük nomad girl who turns out to be the daughter of his father’s killer. The show’s following was boosted by the star power of its lead couple, Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Coşkun, who have followings of 7.5 million and 5 million, respectively.

Another Turkish drama, Deha (Genius) came in third after picking up 258,000 followers. Its popularity was also aided by the star power of its cast, which includes Aras Bulut İynemli (10.5 million followers), Taner Ölmez (2 million) and Devrim Özkan (1.2 million). The Show TV drama follows a prodigious young mathematician as he navigates the challenges and triumphs of nurturing his exceptional talent from childhood. He reaches a point where he must decide whether to use his genius for good or evil.

Margarita, a revival of the 2004 Argentinean telenovela Floricienta, bowed on Telefe in Argentina and Max in Latin America on September 2 and garnered 233,000 followers on Instagram. It tells the story of the daughter of the original Floricienta, Margarita, an orphaned teenager who knows nothing about her past. Argentinean producer Cris Morena (Chiquititas, Floricienta, Rebelde Way), who has 1.5 million followers, is behind the series. Margarita’s cast features Isabel Macedo (2.2 million), who also starred as the villain of the original series.

Leyla: Hayat… Aşk… Adalet… (Leyla: Life Love Justice) rounds out the top five with 177,000 followers. The Turkish drama is an adaptation of the Brazilian telenovela Avenida Brasil. In the Turkish iteration, led by Cemre Baysel (4.6 million followers), Alperen Duymaz (3.5 million) and Gonca Vuslateri (1.2 million), a woman named Leyla returns home seeking revenge years after she was abandoned by her stepmother after her father’s remarriage.

Portugal’s A casa dos segredos (Secret Story), a reboot of the local adaptation of Secret Story that last aired in 2018, amassed 161,000 followers after debuting on TVI on September 15. Hosted by Cristina Ferreira, who counts 1.6 million followers of her own, it follows a group of contestants living under the same roof while each protecting a secret that the others must not know about.

The reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, available on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S., took the seventh spot with 150,000 followers. It follows a group of Mormon women living in Utah who went viral in 2022 when one of them revealed that she and her husband had been “soft-swinging” with other Mormon couples. The show follows their friendship in the aftermath of the scandal. Its cast members include Taylor Frankie Paul (810,000 followers) and Whitney Leavitt Nelson (379,000). Other members have 100,000 to 300,000 followers.

In Thailand, Love Sick 2024 bowed on September 15 on 9 MCOT and picked up 116,000 Instagram followers. The cult teen drama is a reboot of the teen series that was based on the online “boy love” novel of the same name that tells the story of two boys forced to pretend to be in love. Poomsuwan “Almond” Suwansatit (103,000 followers) and Passawish “Progress” Thamsungkeeti (92,000) star in the lead roles.

The ninth spot on the list went to Karadut (Loveberry), a Turkish romantic drama charting the fate of Zuhal, a beautiful urban woman who lives an entirely different life at home. Having sacrificed her youth raising her siblings after her mother’s death, she was forced to live under her strict father’s rule until her 40s. When a newfound love tests her, she is forced to confront years of loneliness and search for happiness. Turkish stars İrem Helvacıoğlu and Şükrü Özyıldız, who have 4.4 million and 3.3 million followers, respectively, lead the series. The show itself garnered 105,000 followers, boosted by the popularity of its cast.

Rounding out the September Wit List, the Greek morning magazine show Buongiorno racked up 62,000 followers. Hosted by Fay Skorda (1.1 million followers), it features exclusive news, interviews and the hottest showbiz news, with an eye on current topics that concern citizens, as well as cooking, music, fashion, astrology and cinema segments.

