The Brazilian magazine show Domingo Record racked up the most followers on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in August, according to The WIT.

With 977,000 followers, the Record TV series combines news and entertainment with a mix of journalistic content, interviews, human interest stories and in-depth reports on current events and social issues. It is hosted by Brazilian journalist Rachel Sheherazade, who has 4 million followers of her own.

Another Record TV series made the list, with Acerte ou Caia coming in second with 361,000 followers. In the local adaptation of the celebrity version of Still Standing, contestants must defeat their opponents one by one and remain the last one standing. The winner takes home 300,000 reais. Brazilian actor and comedian Tom Cavalcante hosts the show. His following of 2.9 million boosted the following of the series.

A Brazilian program also took the third slot on the list. Estrela da Casa, a reality competition in which 14 singers from all musical genres compete in events that require not only talent but also lucky, garnered 207,000 followers after its debut on TV Globo on August 13. The contestants work to build their careers while confined to a house 24 hours a day and compete for 1 million reais and a contract with Universal Music. Ana Clara Lima, a former contestant of Big Brother Brasil who has 10 million followers, hosts the competition.

The Chilean live daytime talk show Hay que decirlo! amassed 105,000 followers after premiering on Canal 13 on August 5. Duo Pamela Díaz (3 million followers) and Ignacio Gutiérrez (500,000), accompanied by a panel of columnists, deal with current affairs in a lighthearted way and review the channel’s reality shows with humor.

The Braxtons, a new version of Braxton Family Values, bowed on We TV in the U.S. on August 9 and picked up 85,000 followers. It follows the four Braxton sisters Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Toni as they balance relationships, motherhood, careers, family and their sisterhood. Their star power boosted the popularity of the show on social media. Towanda has 760,000 Instagram followers, Trina counts 1.2 million, Tamar has 6 million, and Toni counts 4 million.

In the Turkish factual entertainment show Sana Değer, hosts Uğur Arslan and Songül Karlı help couples who want to get married but can’t get their families’ approvals. The series made its debut on Star TV on August 19 and racked up 42,000 followers. Karlı, a singer, has 476,000 followers of her own, and Arslan, a TV presenter, has 1 million.

Fuji TV’s boy love series Cosmetic Playlover came in seventh place on the list with 24,000 followers after premiering in Japan in early August. Starring Yudai Toyoda and So Okuno, the drama follows the romance of two men who work in the beauty industry. It is an adaptation of the manga of the same name by Sachi Narashima.

The Israeli adaptation of Love Island, titled Love Island Israel, generated 22,000 followers after its mid-August debut on FreeTV. The dating show sees ten young and glamorous contestants live in a beautiful villa for seven weeks in a race against time to couple up. The Israeli iteration is hosted by model Eden Fines, who has 1.1 million followers.

From Rainbow, the producer of Winx Club and 44 Cats, Mermaid Magic premiered on Netflix and amassed 18,000 followers. The Italian animated series centers on a mermaid princess who leaves her undersea world to track down a rare source of magic that will help her take on the evil forces above and below the waves. It is available on the streamer in multiple territories around the globe.

Rounding out the August Social Wit List, Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Mexico picked up 8,000 followers, boosted by the star power of its hosts. The Mexican adaptation of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is hosted by power couple Omar and Lucy Chaparro. Omar, a comedian, singer and TV host, has a following of 5.9 million, and his wife, Lucy, has 500,000.

