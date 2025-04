ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has launched Imaginae Studios, a new stand-alone label focused on harnessing AI solutions, under the strategic direction of group COO and Europe CEO Andrea Scrosati.

Imaginae Studios intends to use AI tools to support creative talent, push the boundaries of production and experiment with new storytelling forms.

“Our mission is, and will always be, to give creatives the best tools and the best support to deliver incredible content for audiences globally,” Scrosati said. “AI offers incredible new opportunities to transform ideas into images, video, sound and art. The mission of Imaginae Studios will be exactly that—to serve as a bridge between extraordinary human creativity and cutting-edge technology, fostering a creative sanctuary where innovation meets experimentation. We believe that behind every powerful AI tool, there must be a brilliant creative mind guiding its potential. Join us to shape the future of storytelling, where your passion for content creation and the opportunities that come from innovation can truly flourish.”