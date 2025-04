ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has picked up a third season of the comedy series Colin from Accounts exclusively for the U.S.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return to write, executive produce and star in the new season of the comedy that revolves around flawed, funny people who choose each other and embrace the chaos of modern life.

In addition to Brammall and Dyer, the season two cast featured Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara and Glenn Hazeldine, along with Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus and Broden Kelly.

Colin from Accounts is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie served as season two executive producers, and Kevin Greene produced. Season two was financed with the assistance of Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund. The series is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first seasons are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally, BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, BBC iPlayer in the U.K., Citytv+ in Canada, Cosmote TV in Greece, YES in Israel, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway and many more in other territories.

In addition to Paramount+ in the U.S., season three will be coming to BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, BBC iPlayer and channels in the U.K., Citytv+ in Canada, RTÉ2 in Ireland, Cosmote TV in Greece, Universal+ in Latin America, SVT in Sweden and MNET 101 in pan-Africa and others.

“We’re very excited to bring you season three of our show,” Brammall and Dyer said. “To be honest, with the way we ended season two, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably.”