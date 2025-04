ADVERTISEMENT

Rakuten TV is set to bring more than 50 FAST channels from across a range of genres to TCL smart TV sets in Europe.

The channels, including Rakuten TV’s owned-and-operated services and third-party ones, will roll out on TCL Channel, TCL’s free streaming service. The deal covers the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Poland and includes channels such as Rakuten TV Top Movies, Rakuten TV Drama, Rakuten TV Action and Rakuten TV Romance. The alliance leverages Rakuten TV’s Enterprise Services technology, allowing for seamless integration of FAST channels on CTV devices.

“While maintaining a successful B2C business, our team has worked hard to build the technology to create FAST channels for the most popular platforms, monetize content using SSAI, EPG scheduling and content management,” said Sidharth Jayant, chief product officer at Rakuten TV. “Leveraging our 15 years of experience, today we begin distributing our strong FAST channels offering with TCL and also open the door for third-party content owners to partner with us and easily deploy their FAST channels while maximizing their monetization potential. We look forward to working with TCL and strengthening our existing lineup of platforms on which we distribute FAST channels.”

Rebecca Wang, Head of BD at TCL, added, “We are excited about the collaboration between TCL Channel and Rakuten TV. The high-quality FAST channels include a variety of genres that will surely appeal to our audience across Europe and further enhance the content ecosystem of TCL Channel, bringing a more diverse viewing experience to our users.”