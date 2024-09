ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media has promoted Deborah Gurofsky to senior VP and managing director of the connected-TV marketplace Media Pulse and added two new members to the team.

In her new role, Gurofsky will oversee Media Pulse’s operations, with expanded responsibilities for monetizing Blue Ant Media’s owned-and-operated connected-TV inventory worldwide, excluding direct platform sales. She will also be responsible for advancing the business’s growth and innovation, including creating and executing attention-driving activations in the CTV media sector and via direct in-game advertising. Additionally, she will oversee the development of innovative CTV campaigns and customizable solutions.

Gurofsky previously served as VP of partnerships for Media Pulse. Prior to joining Media Pulse, she worked at dentsu, where she led integrated media and branded content for General Motors and Procter & Gamble.

Blue Ant Media also added to the Media Pulse team, naming Taylor Farmer as director of programmatic revenue and operations and Asha Chohan as account director. Farmer is based out of the U.S., and Chohan is operating from Toronto. Both will report to Gurofsky.

“As CTV continues its trajectory as the fastest-growing media segment for advertiser investment, it is critical that we ramp up our senior leadership on the Media Pulse team to maintain our position as a leader in the CTV advertising space,” said Mitch Dent, executive VP of media solutions, consumer shows and publishing. “Deborah’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision have been pivotal in shaping Media Pulse’s growth, and we feel confident that she will continue to take the business to new heights with this expansion of the team.”