ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media is set to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week following the completion of its reverse takeover of Boat Rocker Media.

“This is a transformative moment for Blue Ant Media,” said Michael MacMillan, CEO. “As a newly public company, we are entering our next phase of growth as a modern, global media business. With a strong capital position, a proven content model and operations across key international markets, we’re well-positioned to scale in a rapidly evolving landscape. We’re proud to welcome our new shareholders as we execute our strategy to drive long-term value through IP ownership, platform reach and global distribution.”

The Boat Rocker Studios business conducted a management buyout, led by David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg and John Young, that also closed last week.