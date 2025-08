ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has begun a wind-down of its operations after having its funding revoked.

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies appropriations bill excluded funding for the CPB after Congress voted to rescind funding for public broadcasting.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

The majority of staff positions will terminate September 30, the end of the CPB’s fiscal year, with a small transition team remaining through January 2026 to focus on compliance, final distributions and resolution of long-term financial obligations.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Harrison said. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”