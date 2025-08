ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker Studios has completed its management buyout, led by co-founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg and longtime partner John Young.

In March, Blue Ant Media announced a reverse takeover of Boat Rocker Media, acquiring its production assets Insight Productions, Jam Filled Entertainment and Proper Television, with Boat Rocker’s management proceeding with a buyout of the Boat Rocker Studios business.

Boat Rocker Studios will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and brand, with scripted, unscripted and kids and family divisions.

“This exciting next chapter gives us the independence and flexibility to continue bringing compelling and entertaining stories to audiences around the world across all genres and platforms,” said Fortier, Schneeberg, and Young in a joint statement. “We’re energized by the opportunity ahead and grateful to our partners, creators, and teams for their continued belief in Boat Rocker.”