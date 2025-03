ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has hired Brad Horvath as VP of content sales at Boat Rocker Studios.

Horvath will lead Boat Rocker’s distribution of scripted and feature documentary content across the U.S. and Latin America, in addition to supporting the company’s overall sales strategy.

He joins Boat Rocker from BBC Studios in Los Angeles, where he oversaw sales and partnerships with major networks and streaming platforms, managing a portfolio of scripted series along with a library of documentaries and factual entertainment. Horvath previously held sales and acquisitions roles at BBC Studios Canada, Cineflix Rights and Ouat Media.

“We’re excited to welcome Brad to the Boat Rocker team, where he’ll play an integral role in driving sales of our scripted and documentary features in the U.S. and Latin America,” said Jon Rutherford, president of global rights, franchise and content strategy at Boat Rocker Studios. “As a well-respected executive with deep industry relationships and strong knowledge of the current marketplace, Brad will be an invaluable resource as we continue growing our global distribution business.”

“I’m thrilled to join Boat Rocker’s incredible team and can’t wait to work with our partners across the U.S. and Latin America to get our scripted and documentary slate in front of audiences who love great storytelling,” said Horvath.

Horvath will be based in Boat Rocker’s Los Angeles office and report to Rutherford.