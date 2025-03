ADVERTISEMENT

The ten projects taking part in the third edition of the creative initiative SERIESMAKERS have been revealed, with the winner to be announced on March 26 during the Series Mania Forum.

Led by Series Mania Forum and supported by Beta Group, SERIESMAKERS is a program for feature film directors who venture into the world of series. The winning director-producer or director-writer teams will be awarded with the Beta & Kirch Foundation Award in collaboration with HFF Munich, endowed with €50,000. The winning team will be working closely with Beta’s content and co-production division to develop a pilot script and a full package.

The selected projects are A Person of Interest by director/writer Michael Kinirons and writer Fergal Rock (Ireland, crime/thriller); Cow’s Tongue by director Aly Muritiba and creator/writer Marc Bechar (Brazil, crime/thriller); Death Becomes Him by director Joseph a. Adesunloye and writer Gabriel Winter (Nigeria, dark comedy/fantasy); Falke Motors by director/writer Jens Dahl and producer Anders N.U. Berg (Denmark, crime/drama); Le Bouton D’Or by director Mika Kaurismäki and co-writers Anastasia Pashkevich and Anna Andersson (Finland, drama/comedy); Pigs’ Disco by writer/director duo Joseph Bull and Luke Seomore (U.K., drama/biopic); Stick’em Up by writer/director duo Gísli Örn Garðarsson and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Iceland, dramedy/biopic); The Interregnum by creator/director/writer Simón Casal and producer Mariela Besuievsky (Spain, political thriller); The Wonderful Golem by director/writer Ofir Raul Graizer and producer David C. Barrot (U.K., drama/fantasy); and Unequal by director/producer Carolina Jabor and writer Claudia Jouvin (Brazil, thriller/heist/drama).

The four mentors of the third edition are German producer Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann, Skylines), Israeli writer and script doctor Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz (The Girl From Oslo, A Touch Away), international development producer from France/Denmark Isabelle Lindberg Pechou (Trom, Last Light) and Brazilian producer, director and showrunner Felipe Braga (Sintonia, Lov3).

The speakers included showrunners, writers and producers, such as creator Christian Schwochow (The Crown, Bad Banks), Quoc Dang Tran (Drops of God, Call My Agent!), multiple award-winner Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones, The Swarm), showrunner Bryan Elsley (Skins), Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, Medici) and Lila Byock (Watchmen, Castle Rock).

The creative initiative SERIESMAKERS is headed by Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, and Ferdinand Dohna, head of content and co-production of Beta. SERIESMAKERS was initiated by Herszberg and Koby Gal Raday, CEO of Janeiro Studios, and launched in 2022.