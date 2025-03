ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Bucko (Longlegs; Oh, Canada; Bucking Fastard) and Jordan Claire Robbins (The Umbrella Academy, Supernatural, Anon) have teamed up to launch Raised by Wolves, a new development fund, finance company and production banner.

Raised by Wolves will primarily focus on film, television and entertainment projects that “challenge norms, push boundaries and dive into raw, untold narratives.”

Raised by Wolves has already invested in several films, including Alpha Gang, written and directed by the Zellner Brothers and starring Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough; Dito Montiel’s Captivated, starring Al Pacino and Katie Holmes; and Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire, starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Al Pacino and Colman Domingo. Along with investing through Raised by Wolves, Bucko has produced these films under her Sugar Rush Pictures.

In addition to the films in which Raised by Wolves has already invested, the company currently has three upcoming development deals.

“Raised by Wolves was named as a reflection of the sense of community, strength, unity and purpose of wolves,” Bucko said. “We operate with the mission of collaborating with the best in the industry while ensuring the stories it brings to life reflect the unwavering spirit of our namesake animal. As a female-founded company, we take great pride in our work and in the relationships we build with other passionate, like-minded creators. From producers to directors to writers, we stand behind those whose talent and vision continue to reshape the landscape of filmmaking.”