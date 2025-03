ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media is set to go public via a reverse takeover of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI), acquiring its production assets Insight Productions, Jam Filled Entertainment and Proper Television.

In a separate transaction, Boat Rocker’s management is proceeding with a buyout of the Boat Rocker Studios business.

Insight Productions, Jam Filled Entertainment and Proper Television delivered C$118 million in revenue in calendar 2024.

“This is an opportunistic moment for Blue Ant to go public, paving the way for long-term value creation,” said Michael MacMillan, CEO of Blue Ant. “We are confident that this transaction will unlock significant value for all shareholders. Through the combination of our public listing, a strengthened balance sheet and significant net cash post-transaction, we believe that we are strategically positioned for profitable global growth, both organically and through M&A.”