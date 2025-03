ADVERTISEMENT

Seven.One Studios International has appointed Fleur Wheatley, an alum of Keshet International, as VP of sales for the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Wheatley joins the company from Serial Maven Studios, where she led sales initiatives across the UK, Nordics, and Benelux. Prior to this, she held the role of VP of sales at Keshet International, overseeing the U.K., U.S., Canada, Nordics and digital, and positions at Blue Ant Media, DRG and FremantleMedia.

Wheatley will commence her role at Seven.One Studios International on April 1 and reports to Managing Director Tim Gerhartz. Based in London, Wheatley will spearhead Seven.One’s sales activities in the English-speaking territories while working closely with Seven.One’s scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams to drive international growth.

Gerhartz said: “Fleur brings an impressive breadth of experience across both formats and finished programming, spanning scripted and unscripted content. Her strong background in international distribution as well as development and co-productions, makes her a fantastic addition to our sales team. I’m excited to closely collaborate with Fleur as we continue to deliver a premium, diverse slate of international titles to our partners around the world.”

Wheatley added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Seven.One Studios International at such a pivotal time, as the company further cements its position as a major player in the global content market. With a rich catalog spanning tentpole brands and premium content from across the globe, there’s so much potential to drive new partnerships across key English-speaking territories. I’m especially excited to work with the talented team on hits like Married at First Sight and Stranded on Honeymoon Island, alongside upcoming highlights such as Channel 4’s The Hunt. There’s so much momentum, and I can’t wait to dive in.”