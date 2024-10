ADVERTISEMENT

Seven.One Studios International is highlighting the second season of its hit crime drama The Gone.

Filmed in New Zealand, the new season follows detectives Theo Richter and Diana Huia as they race to stop a deadly killer while unearthing buried secrets and hidden traumas.

Also in the way of drama, there’s a fourth season of Vienna Blood, a crime drama set in 1900s Vienna, from screenwriter Steve Thompson, produced by Endor Productions and MR Film, for ORF (Austria) and ZDF (Germany). The series, starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer, returned to BBC Two in the U.K. earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Debuting at the market is the new comedy series Player of Ibiza, which had its world premiere at Series Mania earlier this year. Produced by Pyjama Pictures and Kleine Brüder (Die Discounter) in co-production with NDR, the mockumentary takes viewers on a riotous ride through the underbelly of reality TV, sexism and the fragile male ego.

Love Costs, a new studio-based dating format, sees true love and cunning deceit collide. In each episode, one hopeful seeks love among four suitors, but while two are genuinely looking for romance, the others are just after a cash prize.

If Pigs Could Talk rounds out the company’s slate. The new documentary “turns everything you know about pigs upside down,” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director. “This highly topical one-off special unlocks the language of pigs using cutting-edge AI technology.”

Also featured is the high-volume, horizon-expanding factual series Galileo X-Plorer, the newest addition to the Galileo universe, the long-running science-tainment magazine show, which has aired in over 30 countries.

Rounding out the slate are the reality-competition series Claim to Fame, in which hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas return for a third season of this addictive cat-and-mouse game; the BAFTA-winning series Rob & Romesh Vs, following British comedians and friends Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, as they dive into unfamiliar worlds of sports and arts; and A League of Their Own: Road Trip, a spin-off to the BAFTA-winning A League of Their Own that sees its stars embark on epic adventures around the globe, facing off in wild challenges along the way.