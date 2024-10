ADVERTISEMENT

Rakuten TV has expanded its catalog with the launch of two new seasonal FAST channels: 100% Christmas and Halloween in the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

For horror movie lovers, Rakuten TV presents its special Halloween channel, available from October 14 to November 4 in the U.K., Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Highlights include The Resurrection of Charles Manson, Jessabelle, Willy’s Wonderland, Scream 4, Terrifier, We Are Still Here, Halloween: The Beginning, A Cure for Wellness, Ghost Stories and Halloween II. The Halloween channel will be available on LG Channels, Xiaomi, Vidaa and the Rakuten TV app.

Rakuten TV will have its 100% Christmas channel available from October 16 until January 8, 2025, in the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Among the programming are Christmas Eve, I’m Not Ready for Christmas, Santa Who?, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Incidencias, Noel, Enchanted Christmas, The Legend of the Christmas Witch and Holly Star. The 100% Christmas channel will be available on the Rakuten TV app and on platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Xiaomi and Vidaa.