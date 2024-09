ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics and Rakuten TV have partnered to launch LG Movies & TV, a new VOD service that is now available on LG TVs across the U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy.

The new app-based VOD service enables rental, purchase and viewing of movies, with a broad range of content from the latest blockbusters to beloved classics. Easily accessible through an LG TV without the need for a subscription, LG Movies & TV caters to a wide variety of tastes, tailored to viewers across European countries.

LG TV users now have access to over 6,000 titles to enjoy in each of the four European market where the service is available. This includes the franchise prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and summer blockbuster The Fall Guy, as well as Dune: Part Two.

“LG remains dedicated to presenting diverse content and services for an unmatched user experience with our cutting-edge webOS smart TV platform,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “By strategically investing over KRW 1 trillion ($740 million) by 2027, we aim to significantly enhance webOS and broaden its range of offerings. LG will continue to collaborate with more than 4,000 global content partners to provide a varied and user-centric home entertainment experience for customers around the world.”

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG,” said Sidharth Jayant, chief product officer at Rakuten TV. “This collaboration underscores Rakuten TV’s commitment to being at the forefront of premium entertainment, bringing the best of global cinema into the homes of our European viewers.”