ADVERTISEMENT

At MIPCOM today, Rakuten TV announced the launch of a new Enterprise Services division, allowing content owners and distributors to launch their own FAST channels and video apps.

The news was revealed by the platform’s CEO and president, Cédric Dufour, during the Global Streamer Talks session with Evan Shapiro and Maxime Carboni, chief business officer at Euronews. The European news service is among the first to employ the new Rakuten TV B2B service.

Rakuten TV manages more than 100 owned and operated FAST channels across Europe. Its new Enterprise Services business offers a cloud-based solution for an easy launch of FAST channels. The company will use its skill sets in OTT apps to help third parties drive monetization across FAST, AVOD and TVOD. It will also tap into the expertise of sister company Rakuten Advertising, one of Europe’s leading marketers of CTV inventory. The company is also boosting its efforts to power TVOD stores for major telcos.

“Rakuten TV Enterprise Services marks a significant step forward for our company, as well as for content creators and platforms aiming to grow their audiences and boost their revenue in an increasingly competitive market,” said Dufour. “Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is built on the same proven technology and advertising infrastructure that drives our own success, and we’re excited to share these capabilities with our partners.”

He continued, “We have always pioneered the streaming trends because we have the internal agility to pivot our business according to the market and viewers evolution. This is why now we have identified in Rakuten TV Enterprise Services the solution that will allow our partners to generate a sustainable growth together with us.”