ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for MIPCOM’s 2024 Diversify TV Awards, set to be held on the second day of the upcoming market in October, have been named.

The Diversify TV Awards are organized by MIPCOM CANNES in collaboration with founding partner Diversify TV and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Media Group. This year, the awards received submissions from 29 countries, with nominees hailing from 11 countries, including a first nomination to come from Malaysia.

The 24 finalists were shortlisted by MIP Markets’ Diversity Advisory Board members and a special jury of industry experts and advocacy organizations that are committed to diversity and inclusion in the global media landscape. A total of eight winners will be awarded during the ceremony.

In addition, this year’s behind the scenes impact award, which recognizes a person or team endeavoring to represent diversity and inclusion ethics and principles behind the scenes of a TV production, is being presented to Banijay Entertainment for its Banijay Launch initiative.

The nominees for representation of race and ethnicity in scripted are That Cover Girl (Creative Stew), Three Little Birds (Tiger Aspect Productions in association/Douglas Road Productions) and the second season of We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television). For the same category in non-scripted, the nominees are On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (Open Stance), This Is Indian Country—San Diego (Art Of The City Productions) and White Nanny Black Child (Doc Hearts/Tigerlily Productions).

For representation of LGBTQIA+ in scripted, Cris Miró (She/Her/Hers) (TNT/Flow), Fellow Travelers (Blue Days Films/Off Season Productions/Fremantle US) and Lost Boys & Fairies (Duck Soup Films) have been nominated. In non-scripted, there’s Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen (Minnow Films), They and Them (Tangerine Tree) and Y a une étoile (There’s a star) (Bellefeuille Production).

The representation of disability in scripted, Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (NHK/KADOKAWA/)NHK ENTERPRISES), the second season of One of Us (Fédération Studios/Habanita Fédérati) and The Squeaky Wheel: Canada (TSW Productions/Hitsby Entertainment) are nominated. Gigantene (The Giants) (Teddy TV), New Model Agency (Salamanda Media) and The Assembly (Rockerdale Studios) are nominees for the non-scripted category.

For the representation of diversity in kids programming in the preschool age group, the nominees are JoJo & Gran Gran, It’s Time to Braid Hair (BBC Studios Kids & Family); Wordsville (Sinking Ship Entertainment); and Yukee (Score Draw Media). For content targeted at older kids, the nominees are Beyond Black Beauty (Sinking Ship Entertainment/Leif Films/Saga Films), Dream It to Be It (Lopii Productions) and Windcatcher (Unless Pictures/Every Cloud Productions).

“The Diversify TV Awards is for everyone looking for fresh stories that break the mould,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIPJUNIOR. “Our expert jury surveys the world and selects the best content over the last year that exemplifies inclusivity and representation from diverse communities and characters spanning nearly 30 countries. Now in its eighth edition, the MIPCOM CANNES Diversify TV Awards continues to break ground and break barriers.”