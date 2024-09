ADVERTISEMENT

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association’s (WAWA) Woman of the Year Award is moving to NATPE Global in 2025.

The award will be presented on Thursday, February 5, at the InterContinental Miami. The awards, previously held at MIPCancun, will return to Miami, where they were originally hosted. Past recipients include leaders such as Blanca Ponce, Analida Lopez, Cecilia Galeano, Cynthia Hudson, Giselle Gonzalez, Carmen Larios, Selina Nederhand and Fidela Navarro.

WAWA will have a pavilion on the NATPE Global market floor from February 5 to 7 and will also present a spotlight on participating companies. During the member presentations, companies will showcase content dubbed in English.

“NATPE Global provides the perfect backdrop to recognize our Woman of the Year,” said Roxana Rotundo, chair of the WAWA board of directors. “WAWA’s Woman of the Year was started in Miami in 2017 by Liliam Hernández and Cecilia Gómez de la Torre and is now returning to its original home. Last year, we hosted a fantastic event at the inaugural NATPE Global, led by Claire Macdonald. Claire is an executive who truly understands our association’s mission and responsibility, and collaborating with NATPE will be instrumental in making this upcoming celebration of our Woman of the Year a remarkable occasion.”

“NATPE is honored that WAWA will crown the Woman of the Year during a special awards presentation,” said Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director. “This organization, built on collaboration and action, has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception. There is a certain grit and can-do attitude within this group that is refreshing and makes WAWA such a fabulous partner.”