NATPE Global is set to host the inaugural NATPE Honors Awards Gala, hosted by Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), during its 2025 conference at the InterContinental Miami.

The gala will recognize trailblazing individuals whose creativity and visionary leadership are reshaping the entertainment industry.

The North Star Award, which celebrates the career achievements of individuals whose strong leadership has had a bar-raising impact, will be presented to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group, and Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

The Shift Disturber Award, honoring individuals whose bold ideas and leadership are driving transformative change, will be given to Kelly Day, VP of international at Prime Video, and Betsy Beers, creative partner of SHONDALAND.

The New Establishment Award, recognizing emerging leaders whose new ideas and creative endeavors are shaking the industry up and charting a new path, will be awarded to Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals at Roku Media.

The fourth prize, the Cause + Action Award, celebrates a purpose-led champion of change for their social good impact. At the inaugural ceremony, it will be presented to Ri-Karlo Handy, CEO and founder of the Handy Foundation.

The NATPE Honors Awards Gala will become an annual tradition. The first ceremony will take place on February 5, 2025.

“Following in the footsteps of the long-standing Brandon Tartikoff Awards, the NATPE Honors were created to celebrate the people who are pushing boundaries,” said Mary Maddever, NATPE’s executive content director and Realscreen’s executive VP. “Each year, we’ll recognize individuals who not only challenge the status quo but also inspire change through their creative work and business leadership.”

“The NATPE Honors is a celebration of the extraordinary talent and leadership driving our industry forward,” added Claire MacDonald, executive director of NATPE Global. “These recipients inspire us with their bold ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their contributions at our inaugural gala in Miami.”