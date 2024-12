ADVERTISEMENT

MBC Studios and Telfaz11 Studios have a new partnership to co-develop and co-produce multiple projects that “celebrate the depth and diversity” of Saudi storytelling.

The partnership includes multiple projects, including one based on a true story, highlighting the shared mission of both companies to “create meaningful content that captures the richness of Saudi culture and resonates deeply with audiences across the region.” Together, they aim to nurture Saudi talent, drive creativity and contribute to the growth of the region’s film and television industries.

Wael Abu Mansour, head of Telfaz11 Studios, stated: “This partnership with MBC Studios builds on the foundation we’ve established at Telfaz11 Studios with our slate of nine feature films, which span diverse genres and cater to a wide range of audiences. Our films, such as the record-breaking Sattar and the award-winning Mandoob, have not only achieved remarkable box-office success but also demonstrated the power of authentic Saudi stories to captivate and connect. Collaborating with MBC Studios allows us to expand on this success, combining our creative vision with their expertise to deliver even more compelling content. Together, we aim to elevate Saudi storytelling and create a dynamic slate of films and series that entertain, inspire, and resonate with audiences across the region.”

Hana Al Omair, Saudi director and creative director at MBC Studios, commented: “It is now more important than ever to tell our own stories. As creatives, we are constantly seeking fresh, diverse, and thought-provoking narratives that audiences across the GCC, the region, and the rest of the world can relate to or find engaging. By joining forces with the brilliant Telfaz11 Studios team, we are not only tapping into a treasure trove of authentic Saudi stories but also setting yet another new benchmark for excellence in regional content creation. I look forward to us exploring bold ideas, nurturing emerging talent, and crafting productions that speak to the heart of Saudi culture, captivating and inspiring viewers far beyond the Kingdom’s borders.”