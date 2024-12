ADVERTISEMENT

The Bear notched up five nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, with Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building each scoring four.

Best TV series drama nominees are The Diplomat, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses, Squid Game and The Day of the Jackal.

The nominees on the TV series comedy side are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building and The Gentleman.

Limited series, anthology or TV movie contenders are Baby Reindeer, Disclaimer, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ripley, The Penguin and True Detective: Night Country.

Performance nods for TV drama went to Anna Sawai for Shōgun, Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon, Kathy Bates for Matlock, Keira Knightley for Black Doves, Keri Russell for The Diplomat and Maya Erskine for Mr. & Mrs. Smith. For TV comedy, the actress nominees are Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Jean Smart for Hacks, Kathryn Hahn for Agatha All Along, Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building. In the limited series, anthology or TV movie category, the actress nominees are Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer, Cristin Milioti for The Penguin, Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country, Kate Winslet for The Regime, Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and Sofia Vergara for Griselda.

For male actor in a TV drama, Billy Bob Thornton is nominated for Landman, Donald Glover for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun and Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent. In TV comedy, the male actor nominees are Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building and Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside. Nominees for male actor in an anthology, limited series or made-for-TV movie are Andrew Scott for Ripley, Colin Farrell for The Penguin, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow, Kevin Kline for Disclaimer and Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer.

Supporting nods for TV went to Allison Janney for The Diplomat, Dakota Fanning for Ripley, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer, Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country and Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear. Also scoring supporting nods for TV are Diego Luna for La Máquina, Ebon Moss–Bachrach for The Bear, Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Jack Lowden for Slow Horses, Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Tadanobu Asano for Shōgun.