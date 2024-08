ADVERTISEMENT

July 1 to 7 has been hailed as the most-streamed week ever by Nielsen, with the top ten titles all exceeding 1 billion minutes viewed in the U.S.

The first week of July recorded 313 billion viewing minutes across streaming platforms, a record high for a single week. Sunday, July 7, delivered the fourth-highest daily level of streaming viewership ever recorded by Nielsen.

All top ten titles recorded a billion viewing minutes each during that week, which included the July 4 holiday in the U.S. “The Fourth of July holiday week in the past two years has included a 3.8 billion minute performance by Suits in 2023, and 4.8 billion minutes for Stranger Things in 2022,” Nielsen said.

The most-streamed title that week was Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which logged 2.05 billion viewing minutes. Suits continues its streaming success, recording 1.5 billion views across Netflix and Peacock, with Max’s House of the Dragon at 1.3 billion, Your Honor on Netflix and Paramount+ at 1.2 billion and The Bear on Hulu at 1.2 billion. Rounding out the top ten are Dexter on Netflix and Paramount+, The Boys on Prime Video, Bluey on Disney+, A Family Affair on Netflix and Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu and Netflix.