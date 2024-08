ADVERTISEMENT

VIZIO WatchFree+ will be the exclusive U.S. home for The Women’s Cup Summer 2024 Tournament, with a free pop-up channel launching on August 7 and live games beginning August 9.

Eight games will air on VIZIO WatchFree+ on the channel #1301, which will be available from August 7 to August 19. The channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews and more.

This marks the first live sporting event hosted exclusively on the WatchFree+ platform in the U.S.

For live attendees at the August 13 game in Louisville, Kentucky, VIZIO will have a VIZIO Bus where they can enter the chance to win a VIZIO soundbar or smart TV.

“The Women’s Cup aims to reach new audiences and share the power of women’s soccer,” said John Paul Reynal, CEO of The Women’s Cup. “We are proud to name VIZIO the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best talent and competition from around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Women’s Cup in the United States, highlighting our commitment to showcasing excellence in women’s sports,” added Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content and partnerships at VIZIO. “Bringing live sports to WatchFree+ is one way that we can celebrate the talent and passion of female athletes while making world-class sports entertainment more accessible to everyone.”