The British Film Commission and Film France CNC have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost collaboration between the U.K. and French screen industries.

The pact is also intended to incentivize and promote inward investment for the film and high-end TV sectors in both markets. The MoU was signed at BFI Southbank in the presence of Rachida Dati, French Culture Minister; Sir Chris Bryant, U.K. Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism; Gaëtan Bruel, president of the CNC; Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the BFC; and BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts.

High-end TV productions that have filmed or conducted VFX or postproduction work in both territories include Prime Target and season two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Wootton said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Film France CNC with today’s partnership agreement, building on a long standing relationship with our friends across the Channel. Within a similar time zone and geographical neighbors, there’s an ease for productions working within this European production hub. Plus, our two countries have a depth of experience working together on major productions. Our aim with this MoU is to work more closely with the CNC to support a frictionless service for cross-territory productions, allowing both nations to harness the economic and creative potential of inward investment film and high-end TV production.”