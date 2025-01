ADVERTISEMENT

The British Film Commission (BFC) will receive £1 million in funding from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to continue supporting the production of high-end television and international features across the U.K.

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of the BFC, commented, “U.K. film and TV is globally adored, as well as being a key sector driving U.K. economic growth. We’re delighted by the government’s recognition of the economic value of film and TV to the U.K. economy. We particularly welcome confirmation of £1 million funding support for the British Film Commission. This is fantastic news for the BFC, for the industry and for U.K. PLC as a whole, and is a wonderful endorsement of all of the efforts to sustain our sector as a dynamic engine for growth. Working with partner screen agencies in the U.K.’s nations and regions, we will continue to create growth opportunities through investment and jobs across the U.K., playing our part in supporting the U.K.’s rich creative and cultural heritage and future.”

Anne Mensah, VP of content for the U.K. at Netflix, said: “World-leading creativity has long been at the heart of the U.K. Today’s Summit, and the announcement of a £60 million boost for the creative industries, is a clear indication that the Government recognizes the enormous contribution our sector makes to the U.K. economy and its potential to drive even greater growth. Netflix welcomes this commitment to an industry that creates jobs and investment right across the country. It will help ensure we remain one of the best places in the world to develop fabulous TV, games and film which connect with global audiences long into the future.”