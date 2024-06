ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next five years, Film London support for film and television production will deliver a £9.5 billion ($12.08 billion) investment boost to the city of London.

Film London’s support of audiovisual production in London is expected to deliver an additional GVA of more than £1 billion. In the previous five years, more than £4 billion was invested in London as a result of Film London activities.

The news comes as Film London marks its 20th anniversary.

Daniel Battsek, the chairman of Film London, noted, “As today’s figures and 20 year landmark demonstrate, Film London punches far above its weight in terms of impact. Crucially, Film London’s work and vision is always anchored in talent. Whether the vivid creativity of its Artists Moving Image Network, the impressive Equal Access Network schemes like Breaking the Glass Ceiling, or the boundary-pushing work of their Talent Development and Production, Film London is constantly innovating to stay relevant, raising the profile of areas otherwise under the radar. As the industry continues to evolve, I’m excited to support Film London’s leadership to make the most of the new opportunities, open them up to a genuinely diverse range of talented creatives, and keep London and the U.K. at the centre of the global film, TV and video games industries into the next 20 years.”

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of Film London, added: “These latest investment impact figures demonstrate the huge value of our screen industries to London and the U.K.’s economic health and social well-being. They underline the ongoing impact and relevance of Film London as the capital’s screen agency, supporting and growing film, TV, animation and video games sectors in London. But chiefly, they reflect the collaborative effort, vision and innovative spirit that characterises Film London.

“As a cultural charity, our focus is on sustainable growth, looking after city and society. With the introduction of the new Independent Film Tax Credit, London and the U.K. are on course for real, game-changing economic opportunities. I’m utterly committed to ensuring that our next 20 years are focused on increasing access and representation even further for the benefit of our diverse communities, harnessing the challenges of the changing technology, and championing new generations of story-tellers and audiences in London.”